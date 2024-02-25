Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while on a visit to Nagaon on February 25 to inaugurate several welfare works said that everyone seeks Ram Rajya irrespective of their religion.

Speaking on the importance of Ram Rajya, CM Sarma further added, "What does Ram Rajya means? Ram Rajya means where there is no poor, peace reign among the people, the king will follow according to the common people, not people following the king. Everybody seeks Ram Rajya, irrespective of their religion. 5th largest economy in the world. Time not far when India will lead the world in the list of largest economy".

The chief minister inaugurated several welfare works in Nagaon including the Pranab Baruah Kalakshetra and redevelopment of the indoor stadium at the cost of Rs 4 crore.

Addressing a gathering at Nagaon today, CM Sarma said that the government is trying to fulfill the promises it made to the people of the state after it came to power. "By 2026, people will find a transformed Nagaon with several key projects underway including infrastructural development".

"A walking zone at Nehru Bali will be developed at a cost of Rs 22-25 crore. A ghat is also being developed for idol immersion. Additionally, a road will be developed from Nagaon Police Point to Demow Pass road. The Nagaon circuit house will undergo transformation and upgraded at a cost of Rs 26 crore. A road running from Nagaon Circuit House to Panigaon Chariali will be developed at a cost of Rs 5 crore that will be named as Assam Gaurav Path", said CM Sarma in his speech.

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