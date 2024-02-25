Amid rumours of senior Congress leader Rana Goswami mulling to quit the party, the leader has stated that he has tendered his resignation from the post of Upper Assam in-charge on February 25.

Speaking to India TodayNE, Rana Goswami confirmed reports that he has tendered his resignation from the post of Congress in-charge of Upper Assam.

In a letter to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah, Rana Goswami wrote, "I am tendering my resignation as the organizational in-charge of Upper Assam including the districts Dhemaji, North-Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Biswanath Chariali due to various political reasons".

Rana Goswami's resignation letter from the post of organisational in-charge Upper Assam

Earlier, sources privy to India TodayNE said that Rana Goswami will soon quit the party and jump ship to BJP.

According to sources, a meeting was held at the Tocklai residence of Rana Goswami in the evening of February 24. where he exclaimed his inhibitions of not getting much importance within the party fold and hence he has decided to quit the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

This development comes amidst rumours of Rana Goswami planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He has been elected twice – in Assam legislative assembly election, 2006 and in 2011 – to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Jorhat constituency. On 24 July 2021 he was appointed Working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders and party workers have jumped shift and joined BJP, AGP in the recent time, thus creating a major seismic shift in the political arena of the state.

While Congress continues to ascertain that the status of the party is strong and will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with extended support from other parties under the INDIA alliance, the crisis otherwise speak a different picture ahead of the impending polls.

Also read: Assam: Senior Congress leader Rana Goswami to soon quit party, says sources