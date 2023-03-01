Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government is working towards a better environment which is why the eviction drive has been initiated in and around Guwahati.

Speaking to the media, the Assam CM said, "We will provide a one-time financial assistance to families of the evicted from the Silsako beel area."

Further, the CM said that the state government has a satellite image of Silsako beel in the year 2007, then in 2010 and 2015 and how the landscape changed over time.

"The government do not have any interest in the land or any projects associated with it.. want we want is people in Guwahati should breathe clean air and preserve the wetlands," Sarma added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted that people should cooperate with the eviction as tomorrow if the Silsako beel or Deepor beel comes extinct then how will people survive.

Also Read: Assam: Massive eviction drive underway at Guwahati’s Silsako enters third day, 3000 armed personnel deployed at site

The CM also added that in 2006 law was passed in the assembly that people should not come and settle in the area.

Meanwhile, a massive eviction drive underway in Guwahati’s Silsako beel, has entered its third day on March 1.

The eviction drive conducted by Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) which started on February 27, is being carried out with a mission to make Guwahati flood-free and benefit at least 15 lakh residents of the city.

Around 3000 armed personnel have been deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incident or resentment on the part of the encroachers.

There are around 1800 bighas of land in Silsako Beel, of which 1200 bighas are under the control of encroachers. Those within 100 meters between the water channels on the periphery of Silsako Beel up to Narengi will be evicted on February 27.

Some households on Silsako Beel have been paying property taxes to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for the last couple of years and have GMC holding numbers.

However, the GMDA Chairman, Narayan Deka, said, “No one can claim rights for land in the name of GMC holding number. It is just a tax they are paying for staying in Guwahati city. It is applicable for people staying in both Myadi patta (permanent land settlement) and government land. Land rights are given as per revenue policy.”