Ex-ULFA commander, top lawyer, former AAP chief join BJP in Assam

In a significant political development in Assam, several prominent figures from diverse backgrounds — including a former top commander of the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent), senior advocates, and ex-leaders of other political outfits — formally joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

The induction ceremony was held at the party's state headquarters in Guwahati, where Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia welcomed the new members in the presence of Assam BJP in-charge Harish Dwivedi and organisational general secretary GR Ravindra Raju.

One of the most high-profile inductees was Dristi Rajkhowa, also known as Manoj Rabha, the former self-styled deputy commander of ULFA (I) and an explosives expert. Rajkhowa had surrendered in 2020 after decades of insurgency, once operating as a trusted aide of ULFA (I) chief Paresh Barua.



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Speaking to reporters after joining the BJP, Rajkhowa said, “I had always placed my land before my life. I sacrificed once for my people, and I am ready to do so again. The state still faces serious threats from various quarters, and I believe the BJP is the most effective platform today to address these challenges.”

Other notable entrants into the saffron fold included Manas Sarania, a senior lawyer; Manoj Dhanowar, former state president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Arjun Chettri, vice-president of the Assam Gorkha Sammelan and former president of the All Assam Gorkha Students' Union; Nirmal Payeng, ex-general secretary of Raijor Dal’s youth wing; and Amal Patowary, former central committee secretary of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Welcoming the new members, state BJP president Saikia said, “The BJP is not just a political party, it’s a family. Anyone committed to the service of Maa Bharati and the development of our nation is welcome. We believe in inclusive politics, and our aim is to make India a Vishwaguru.”

He further emphasised the BJP’s commitment to protecting the rights of indigenous communities and said the party will continue working to ensure Assam's peace and development through collective effort.