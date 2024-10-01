Just before the festive season of Mahalaya and Durga Puja, an excise raid was conducted across multiple locations under the Margherita sub-division in Tinsukia district.

The operation, led by excise staff from Digboi and Margherita circles, was supported by police forces from Pengree and Digboi police stations.

Key areas targeted in the raid included Bijulibon, Padumpather, Dibrujan, Majgaon, and Tamang Gaon near Pengree Tea Estate, as well as Powai Tea Estate and Bongaon under the jurisdiction of Digboi police station.



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During the raid, five cases were detected. The excise team seized and destroyed significant quantities of illicit materials, including 2,300 litres of fermented wash, 75 litres of illicit distilled liquor, and five distillation apparatus (DA) sets.

The action was part of a broader effort to curb illegal alcohol production ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.