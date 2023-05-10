Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on May 10, hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stating that the CM is pushing the state into a path of anarchy where the citizens are under constant fear to speak out their minds.

Speaking to reporters on the state government’s success in the past two years under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Akhil Gogoi stated that the present state BJP government led by Sarma knows only about publicity and nothing else.

Highlighting CM Sarma’s claims of peace returning to Assam, Gogoi went on to say, “The talk about peace returning to Assam is farce. People in Assam now fear speaking out their mind; they fear their comments and statements about the government will put them behind bars”.

Gogoi even targeted CM Sarma over the alleged fake encounters and extra judicial killings saying, “Fake encounters, extra judicial killings have been on the rise under Himanta Biswa Sarma led government. Till date, 174 cases of police encounter have been registered. 161 death due to encounter and 145 injured and still the government claim that it is peaceful Assam”

“The government is running anarchy rule, where the citizens cannot express their inner thoughts, speak their mind, where no news against government can be published in media, where even the opposition fear to speak against the ruling government, where the regional organizations, unions are silent out of fear of getting arrested”, quipped Gogoi.

Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government in Assam completed two years today, May 10 with several programmes and celebrations organised in various parts of the state today.

Also read : Himanta Biswa Sarma led double-engine government destroyed Assam’s economy, alleges AJP