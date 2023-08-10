Boko under Kamrup district in Assam has been hit by viral conjunctivitis outbreak with several school students reportedly affected by the infection.

Kamrup District Joint Director of Health Service Dr. Mohitosha Banerjee said on Wednesday that it is not a matter of fear, but precautions must be taken and if anyone is infected he or she should go to an isolated place at home. Also take advice from eye specialists after being infected and hygiene will help to recover faster.

"Got information about spread of the infection from everywhere in Kamrup District and I advise all health centers of Kamrup district area to take necessary action if any patient has come for check ups", added Dr. Banerjee.

It is to be mentioned that Eye flu or viral conjunctivitis, is an infection that affects the eyes. This eye problem arises from viruses and can make eyes red, itchy, and watery.

Meanwhile, many Lower Primary Schools, High Schools, Higher Secondary Schools and College students, teachers, faculties and office staff are reported to be infected from the Eye Flu. However, the SD&Mo of Boko BPHC Dr. Mantu Kumar Das denied, "There are no cases yet registered in the Boko Block Primary Health Center in the Boko area so far."

"On the other hand, under the Boko BPHC, there are no eye specialists in the area. We have even faced lots of problems due to the scarcity of doctors for a very long time" added SD&MO of Boko BPHC Dr. Mantu Kumar Das.

Pradip Barman, Headmaster of the Boko High School said that many students were infected in the school from various classes. "So I advise all students and staff that if anyone is infected from the eye flu, he or she should stay at home and consult with a doctor and take medicine", added headmaster Barman.

Swadhin Boro, Head teacher of the Bhogdabari Lower Primary School also said that he noticed that some students and staff were also suffering from the infection. So he requested all the students and staff, if someone infected from this virus must stay at home and consult with an eye specialist.

Principal of the Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko Dr. Tapan Dutta also stated that he personally found one faculty and one college staff infected from the viral conjunctivitis. "So I am already advising all the faculties, staff and students, if someone is infected they should stay in home isolation and take doctor advice respectively" added Principal Dutta.

On the other hand, a parent of a class X student from the Boko Don Bosco Higher Secondary School said that many students from Class X and other classes were infected. "Even my son got infected and it transmitted to me. I have come to know that many other parents were also infected by their sons or daughters." added the parent.

The parent also said that the principal of the school also circulated a notice through WhatsApp mobile application and i.e. "Dear Teachers, Parents and the Students, Just to remind you all that most of our students are getting eye flu virus. Therefore I request all those students who are suffering from eye flu can remain at home and look after yourself well."

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