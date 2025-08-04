Eye hospital inauguration in Dhubri draws flak over Assamese language omission

The Lions Club of Dhubri inaugurated the “Greater Lions Vision Center” on Sunday, a new eye hospital unit at its Tetultola premises in Ward No. 2, in collaboration with Siliguri Greater Lions Eye Hospital.

While the facility marks a significant step in improving eye care services in the region, the event has sparked criticism over the omission of Assamese language from the inauguration ceremony.

The programme, attended by several community leaders and club members, featured banners and speeches in Hindi, English, and Bengali—but not in Assamese, the official language of the state. This omission has raised eyebrows among sections of the public, who see it as a disregard for the linguistic and cultural identity of Assam.



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A club representative, a native Hindi speaker, conducted the ceremony in Bengali, further fueling concerns of linguistic exclusion. “It is disheartening to see a respected service organization in Assam overlook the state’s official language,” said one attendee. “We appreciate the charitable efforts, but respect for Assamese culture and language should be reflected in such public events.”

The Greater Lions Vision Center is being widely appreciated as a critical healthcare addition to the district, aiming to serve people from Dhubri and nearby areas with much-needed eye care services. The Lions Club of Dhubri has a long-standing record of public service, and the new unit is seen as a continuation of its commitment to the community.

However, the controversy over language use has added an unexpected dimension to the inauguration. As of now, the Lions Club of Dhubri has not issued any statement in response to the criticism.