In a pivotal step towards the forthcoming Bye-Election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially published the Final Electoral Roll for the pre-delimited 11-Dholai (Scheduled Caste) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) in Cachar district.



This significant development, executed under the ECI's directives, marks a crucial phase in the electoral process for the constituency, ensuring the readiness and accuracy of voter data ahead of the elections.



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The finalized electoral roll, reflecting data as of July 1, 2024, is now available for public scrutiny at the Office of the District Election Officer, Cachar, as well as the Electoral Registration Officer for 11-Dholai (SC) LAC. Additionally, all polling stations within the constituency have made the roll accessible, reinforcing transparency and public engagement in the democratic process.

According to the summary of the Final Roll, the 11-Dholai (SC) LAC encompasses 208 polling stations, with a total of 197,642 registered voters. This includes 99,758 male voters, 97,883 female voters, and one transgender voter. The latest figures represent an increase of 1,200 electors and the removal of 330 names compared to the Draft Roll published on July 30, 2024, which documented 196,772 electors. The adjustments include an addition of 327 male voters, 543 female voters, and the consistent inclusion of one transgender voter.