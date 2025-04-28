Amid political uproar over the attack on Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika today firmly rejected allegations linking the BJP to the incident.

In a statement, Hazarika said that preliminary investigations suggest the attack stemmed from personal financial disputes and not from any political vendetta involving the BJP, as alleged by Bordoloi.

"The area where the incident took place is predominantly a Congress stronghold," Hazarika pointed out, adding that attempts to blame the BJP are "baseless and deeply irresponsible."

The minister further highlighted that a Congress worker had recently accused Bordoloi of seeking money in exchange for a party ticket, hinting that the current attack could be a fallout of internal party strife.



Also Read: Assam: Expelled Congress member identified as key accused behind attack on MP Pradyut Bordoloi's convoy

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. "We appeal to everyone to refrain from politicising such incidents and hope that such unfortunate events are never repeated," Hazarika said.



Meanwhile, Assam Police have successfully identified the main accused involved in the attack on the vehicles of Member of Parliament Pradyut Bordoloi and Shivamoni Bora.

The individual has been identified as Imdadul Islam, a resident of Bhuragaon in Morigaon district. Notably, Islam was expelled from the Congress party just two days prior to the incident.