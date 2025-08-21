FIR filed against journalist Abhisar Sharma in Guwahati for alleged anti-government video

The Guwahati Crime Branch has registered an FIR against journalist and YouTuber Abhisar Sharma following a complaint that he uploaded a video mocking both the Assam and Union governments.

The case was filed under Sections 152 (sedition), 196, and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

According to the complaint lodged by 23-year-old Alok Baruah of Nayanpur, Ganeshguri, Sharma accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of pursuing communal politics and mocked the principle of Ram Rajya, alleging the government “survives only on Hindu-Muslim polarisation.”



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The complainant claimed the remarks were made with mala fide intent to malign elected governments, provoke communal sentiments, and foster distrust of lawful authorities. The FIR also notes that the video has sparked discussions in Baruah’s locality, with concerns that it could disturb public peace and harmony.

Police said the allegations amount to offences under BNS provisions relating to acts endangering sovereignty and integrity of India, promoting enmity between groups, and making assertions prejudicial to national integration.