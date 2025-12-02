Five suspected poachers arrested in Biswanath, rifle recovered

Five suspected poachers were arrested with arms and ammunition in Assam’s Biswanath district during a coordinated anti-poaching operation in the fringe areas of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, officials said on December 1.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Eastern Range, Gamari, and the Crime Investigation Range, Panibharal, under the Biswanath Wildlife Division.

A senior official said the arrested men were produced before the court, and a rifle along with ammunition was seized from their possession.



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The weapon, she noted, had been brought from a neighbouring state and was intended to be used for rhino poaching inside Kaziranga. Investigations have revealed that a total of seven people were involved, and another individual has been detained for further interrogation.

The official added that 12 people have been arrested over the last 10 days in connection with various poaching attempts, reflecting the effectiveness and vigilance of the forest department in preventing wildlife crimes in the region.