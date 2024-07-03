The Central Water Commission (CWC) has released an urgent flood advisory for four districts in lower Assam due to the rapidly increasing water levels of the Brahmaputra River. The affected districts include Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Goalpara, and Dhubri, where the river has reached alarming heights, raising severe flood concerns.

In Kamrup district, specifically at Guwahati (D.C. Court), the Brahmaputra has surged to 50.72 meters as of midnight, escalating at a rate of 20.0 mm per hour. This level stands 1.04 meters above the designated Danger Level of 49.68 meters and is nearing the Highest Flood Level (HFL) of 51.46 meters, recorded on July 21, 2004.

The situation in Goalpara district mirrors this critical condition. At midnight, the river's level reached 36.6 meters, increasing at 30.0 mm per hour. This measurement is 0.33 meters above the Danger Level of 36.27 meters, yet still 0.83 meters below the historical HFL of 37.43 meters noted on July 31, 1954.

Dhubri district faces a similarly perilous scenario. The Brahmaputra, at midnight, was recorded at 29.57 meters, rising by 30.0 mm per hour. This level is 0.95 meters above the Danger Level of 28.62 meters and is closing in on the previous HFL of 30.37 meters, set on July 17, 2019.

Having already caused significant distress in the upper and middle regions of Assam, the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are now advancing toward the lower districts, amplifying the flood threat and calling for immediate precautionary measures.

Also read: Assam: 2 arrested for deer poaching in Bahbari Pathar village