Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on June 22 asserted that the flood situation in Upper Assam has reduced to a great extent compared to previous years.

While addressing to media, Hazarika stated, “We have observed that the Dhemaji district has experienced floods continuously for the past 45 years. There have been no reports of floods from Dhemaji district this year. Over the years, floods have also occurred in the Morigaon district. So far there have been no reports of floods from Morigaon, Majuli or Sadiya.”

Furthermore, Water Resources Minister evaluated the flood situation in Udalguri, Tamulpur, Bajali, and Baksa.



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Hazarika further informed that three embankments of the water resources department have been demolished at four places.

Pijush Hazarika also asserted that an embankment was broken at one place in Barama constituency, Naobaicha constituency, and at two places in Pahumara in Bhawanipur constituency of Bajali district last night, June 21.

Due to their relentless efforts, the tendency to break embankments has significantly decreased.

Minister Pijush Hazarika further stated that the embankment will be constructed in the upcoming year using innovative concepts to prevent flooding of many rivers and sluice gates will also be constructed.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim with rising water levels of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating fresh areas in the state and impacting over 1.2 lakh people across 10 districts.