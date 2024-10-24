Flying squad team in Bongaigaon's Chakapara seized Rs 4,53,421 during a routine vehicle check. The cash was found in a vehicle registered as AS19AC-3618. The operation is part of intensified surveillance efforts by election authorities to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

On October 18, Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Goel, announced the deployment of nine Flying Squad teams across five districts where bypolls are scheduled. This action underscores the commitment to ensuring transparent and fair elections as voters prepare to cast their ballots on November 13. The by-elections will cover 1,078 polling stations across the Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri assembly constituencies. A total of 9,10,665 eligible voters, including 19 from the third gender, are set to participate in the democratic exercise.

The bypolls were necessitated by the resignation of multiple MLAs who took up parliamentary roles following the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. Notable resignations include BJP leader Parimal Suklabaidya from Dholai and AGP’s Phani Bhushan Choudhury from Bongaigaon, who vacated their seats to assume their new positions. With election authorities tightening vigilance measures, the state aims to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process, with the Flying Squad’s cash seizure serving as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to curb malpractice.

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