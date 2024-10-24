The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sikkim has decided not to participate in the forthcoming bye-election for the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, scheduled for November 13.

The announcement was made by Dr. D.R. Thapa, the State President of BJP Sikkim, who confirmed that the decision aligns with the directives issued by the party's central leadership in New Delhi.

The decision not to contest the bye-election marks a strategic move for the party, which has been focusing on consolidating its efforts ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.



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