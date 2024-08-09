Former Assam BJP MLA Ashok Sarma joined the Congress party on Friday, August 9.

He had resigned from the BJP a week ago expressing displeasure over the functioning of the leadership in the state.

Sarma joined the Congress party in Nalbari District in the presence of state President Bhupen Borah, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Debabrata Saikia, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi and other leaders.



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The former legislator earlier alleged that he was insulted by a section of BJP leaders and other old guards of the party, who played an important role in the rise of the BJP in Assam but were ignored under the current regime.

He attacked Himanta Biswa Sarma claiming that the Chief Minister has done immense damage to the BJP by his way of functioning.

“People in Assam have been looking at the Congress as an alternative to the BJP. The citizens are unhappy with the present government and the Congress offers the best alternate option to bring prosperity to the state,” the ex-Nalbari MLA said.