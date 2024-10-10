Former Chief Justice of India, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, paid tribute today to the late industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata expressing deep sorrow over his passing. In a statement, Gogoi described the late Ratan Tata as a "great person" whose influence extended beyond business to inspire the entire nation for decades.

"It was an honor and privilege to share a few moments with the great person that he was," said Gogoi, adding, "Not only has Business India lost a visionary leader, but the entire country has lost a man who inspired all for several decades."

Gogoi extended his condolences to the Tata family during this difficult time, joining many others in mourning the loss of an individual who left a significant mark on the Indian business landscape.

Both, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Ratan Tata were recipients of "Asom Baibhab," Assam’s highest civilian award. Tata was bestowed with the honor for the year 2022, while Gogoi received it this year.

The Assam Baibhav Award is considered the state's highest civilian award, highlighting individuals who have made remarkable contributions to society.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his condolences. Ratan Tata, the towering figure of Indian industry and former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away at 86 on October 9.

N. Chandrasekaran, the current Chairman of Tata Sons released a statement mourning the loss of his predecessor. "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Chandrasekaran said.

He described Tata as more than just a chairperson but as a mentor, guide, and friend. "With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation," he noted, Tata allowed the Tata Group to expand globally while maintaining its moral compass.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Ratan Tata’s passing leaves a void in Assam