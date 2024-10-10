Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound sorrow over the passing of industrialist Ratan Tata, describing him as a beacon of compassion, statesmanship and unwavering belief in India's growth story. In a message posted on X, Sarma reflected on Tata's enduring legacy, emphasizing the significant impact he had on the state of Assam and its people.

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship, and unshakeable conviction in the India growth story," Sarma wrote. "His life is defined by building enterprise and giving back to society. In his demise, the people of Assam have lost one of their biggest well-wishers."

Sarma noted Tata's special connection to Assam, where he was honored with the state’s highest civilian award. He highlighted Tata’s commitment to the region, particularly his dedication to improving healthcare through initiatives like the Assam Cancer Care Foundation. Additionally, Sarma acknowledged Tata's pivotal role in establishing Tata's Semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, which has created numerous employment opportunities for the youth of Assam.

"For me, it’s a personal loss," Sarma said. "My every interaction with him left me wiser. His simplicity and humility are something I will never forget."

Shri Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship and unshakeable conviction in the India growth story. His life is defined by building enterprise and giving back to society. In his demise, people of Assam have lost one of its biggest well wishers.



Shri Tata, a… pic.twitter.com/yRFofyP02i — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2024

The Chief Minister emphasized the immense void left by Tata's passing, extending his thoughts and prayers to the Tata family and the nation, which he described as mourning the loss of an inspirational leader.

"Om Shanti!" Sarma said.

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