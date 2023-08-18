Consumer rights activist and former vice-principal of Cotton University, Deven Dutta passed away in Guwahati on August 18.

Deven Dutta breathed his last at Gauhati Medical College Hospital at 12.10 am. The academician passes away at the age of 81 due to heart disease.

It is to be mentioned here that apart from being involved in various social organisations, the educationist-turned-consumer rights activist-turned-politician has also taken part in stage shows.

Born on April 5, 1944 at Nazira in Sivasagar, Deven Dutta was residing in Guwahati's Sundarpur area. He completed his post-graduation in English in the year 1965 and started his career as a professor of English at Cotton College.



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