Former GMCH superintendent credits Nephrologist for successful kidney transplant

Former Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to renowned nephrologist Dr. D.S. Ray for his pivotal role in treating him during his kidney disorder and subsequent transplant, describing the doctor’s contribution as “life-changing” and deeply inspiring.

In a statement shared today, Dr. Sarma praised Dr. Ray for his extensive clinical expertise and personalised approach to patient care. He highlighted the doctor’s impact not only on his own recovery but also on patients who have gone on to lead healthy, fulfilling lives post-transplant.

He noted, in particular, that one of Dr. Ray’s post-transplant patients recently secured a bronze medal for India at the World Transplant Games in Germany, calling it a testament to the doctor’s skill and dedication. “I salute and respect him on behalf of the people of Assam. God bless him always,” he added.



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Alongside Dr. Ray, Dr. Sarma also thanked the people of Assam and the state government for their unwavering support during his time of need. “My sincere gratitude, love, and affection to the people of Assam who stood by me and the government that supported me through thick and thin. Ever grateful! Jai Aai Axom!” he said.

Sharing updates on his health, he posted a “new look” picture, reassuring well-wishers of his recovery. “I am doing fine. Thank you! My well-wishers will see me soon. God bless everyone,” he said.