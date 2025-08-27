The District Administration has refuted reports circulating in a section of the media about the alleged death of a pregnant woman during the ceremonial distribution of cheques under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan held on August 24 at the Bargolai Dehing Sports Complex playground in Margherita.

In an official statement, the administration clarified that after due verification, the information was found to be “completely false and baseless,” and that no such incident took place during the programme.

Appealing to citizens not to fall prey to fake news, the administration urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could create panic and misunderstanding. It advised residents to cross-check facts from official sources before sharing them further.

The administration also cautioned that the circulation of false and misleading information is a punishable offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and warned that legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading such rumours.



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