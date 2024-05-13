Former Member of Parliament fromTezpur Lok Sabha constituency , Iswar Prasanna Hazarika, passed away at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi at 9:30 am today. He was 88 at the time of his death.

Fortis Hospital management confirmed that Hazarika's demise was due to a prolonged heart ailment and related complications. Hazarika, a resident of Delhi/Noida for over 50 years, was an accomplished academic and professional.

He topped his Matriculation, was an alumnus of Cotton College, Banaras Hindu University, and the Delhi School of Economics, and held a Barrister Degree from the UK. He was also a member of Lincoln's Inn. Hazarika held prominent positions like Chairman and Managing Director of MMTC, Director on the Board of NTPC, Chairman of ASEB, Income Tax Commissioner, and senior roles in GAIL, SAIL among others.

He served as a Member of Parliament for the Tezpur Constituency from May 1996 to December 1997. Born in 1937 to Tirtheswar Hazarika, a lawyer and freedom fighter, and Mokshada Devi, Hazarika's roots were deeply connected to the Indian independence movement.

His funeral is scheduled at the Lodhi Cremation Ground at 5 PM. Iswar Prasanna Hazarika's contributions to society and governance will be remembered with honour and gratitude.

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