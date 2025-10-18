Four illegal coal-laden trucks seized by Margherita police during midnight operation

In a late-night operation on Friday, Margherita Police intercepted and seized four trucks illegally transporting coal along National Highway 315 in Tinsukia district.

The trucks, bearing registration numbers AS 01 SC 5036, AS 01 SC 6109, AS 01 RC 3069, and AS 02 CC 9391, were stopped during routine night patrolling and subsequently taken to the Margherita Police Station along with their drivers and handymen.

According to police sources, the seized trucks were loaded with coal extracted from illegal mining sites in Ledo and were en route to Guwahati. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the case to trace the network behind the illicit operation.



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Despite an official ban on coal mining in the Margherita sub-division, reports suggest that certain vested interests continue to operate unlawfully, allegedly bypassing the knowledge of the police, local administration, Forest Department, and the Mines and Minerals Department.

Concerned residents of Margherita have expressed deep dissatisfaction over the ongoing illegal mining activities and have urged authorities to enforce a complete crackdown. They also appealed for all collieries under the Northeastern Coalfields, Coal India Ltd., Margherita, to function through legal and transparent means.