Hagrama Mohilary affirms BPF’s return to NDA fold, says alliance based on “give and take”

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Chief and Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Hagrama Mohilary, has confirmed that his party will work with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to ensure the region’s development.

Speaking to the media, Mohilary said, “BPF has always worked for the development of BTC, and if we want progress, we must work with the government. That’s why we have decided to move forward along with the NDA.”

When asked whether the BPF would play the role of a kingmaker in the future, he said, “Kingmaker or not — we will see in the 2026 polls. I will begin preparations for the 2026 elections from December.”



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Reacting to the recent swearing-in of Mazbat MLA Charan Boro as Assam’s new Transport Minister in the BJP-led government, Mohilary remarked, “We are partners now, so we have got a minister’s chair. Likewise, we have given two Executive Member (EM) posts and the Deputy Speaker’s chair to the BJP. It’s all about give and take.”

He further added with a laugh, “You all don’t know — we in the BPF know how to give and also how to take. After giving two EMs, do you think I won’t ask for anything? The minister’s chair is not a big deal, but as an NDA partner, we got it. Wait for 2026 — that’s the real thing. We are such people; we will give Rs 1 and take back Rs 2.”