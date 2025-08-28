Four northeast capitals among safest cities for women: NARI 2025

The NARI 2025 report on women’s safety revealed that 40% of urban women across India feel “not so safe” or “unsafe,” with safety concerns increasing at night due to poor lighting and insufficient security.

While Ranchi, Srinagar, Kolkata, Delhi, Faridabad, Patna, and Jaipur ranked among the least safe cities, northeast cities such as Kohima, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, and Bhubaneswar were highlighted as among the safest.

The study surveyed 12,770 women across 31 cities nationwide, capturing street harassment, workplace insecurity, and underreporting.

Only 22% of women reported harassment incidents to authorities, and action was taken in just 16% of cases. Additionally, 53% of women were unclear if their workplaces had a POSH policy in place.



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Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, said the report amplifies women’s voices and will guide policymakers, institutions, and communities in creating safer, more inclusive spaces.

Prahallad Rout, MD of Pvalue Analytics, added that the findings aim to help implement focused steps in line with India’s vision for 2047.

NARI 2025 will serve as an annual benchmark to track urban safety for women and shape future policies.