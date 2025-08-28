Congress moves fresh plea to disqualify 4 MLAs who joined NPP in Meghalaya

The opposition Congress on August 28 filed a fresh petition before Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma seeking the disqualification of four of its legislators who recently defected to the ruling National People’s Party (NPP).

The petition, submitted by MPCC secretary Manuel Badwar to Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons, argued that the defections did not fulfil the two-thirds majority clause required under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. It was filed under Rule 6 of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1988.

Congress MLAs Ronnie V Lyngdoh (Mylliem), Celestine Lyngdoh (Umsning), Charles Marngar (Mawhati), and Gabriel Wahlang (Nongstoin) joined the NPP between July and August 2024. The Speaker later recognised their merger with the ruling party, reducing Congress’ strength in the 60-member House from five to zero. Earlier, Saleng A Sangma resigned as Gambegre MLA before being elected as Tura MP.



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Badwar maintained that the MLAs’ exits, which occurred in phases, cannot be treated as a valid merger under the law. He said the party’s move was not out of vengeance but to safeguard constitutional principles, warning that democracy is at risk if legislators treat parties and the democratic process casually.

“The Speaker will examine the petition and give his ruling. If Congress is not satisfied, it may approach the court,” Assembly secretary Andrew Simons said.

Badwar further added that Congress is regaining strength nationally and regionally, with many politicians showing interest, though alliances will be considered only closer to the next elections.