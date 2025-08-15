Freedom at midnight denied: Assam pushes back 21 Bangladeshi infiltrators

In a dramatic late-night operation ahead of Independence Day, security forces in Assam apprehended and deported 21 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Sribhumi border.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announcing the development on social media, described it as “Freedom at midnight? Quite literally!”

According to officials, the group had allegedly crossed into Indian territory with “nefarious intentions.” Upon identification, the infiltrators were swiftly escorted back to Bangladesh in the early hours, underscoring the state’s zero-tolerance stance on illegal immigration.



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The Chief Minister further said that identification and pushback drives along the border will continue in the coming days.

The operation, carried out just hours before the nation marked its 79th Independence Day, was hailed by state authorities as a firm message on border security and sovereignty.