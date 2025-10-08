Fresh summons to Assam Association Singapore members in Zubeen Garg death probe: CID chief

The Assam Police will issue fresh summons to seven members of the Assam Association Singapore in connection with the mysterious death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg, as they failed to appear before the investigating agency within the stipulated deadline, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said that out of the eight Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who were issued notices earlier, only one — Rupkamal Kalita — has appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning. The others did not respond by the October 6 deadline.

“We are going to issue fresh summons to all of them who have not come yet. We will move ahead as per the legal processes,” Gupta told reporters in Guwahati.

Gupta confirmed that Kalita, who appeared at the CID headquarters on Tuesday, has been under interrogation for over 24 hours. “We are in touch with the NRIs in question. Since they are stationed abroad, certain legal frameworks are involved, and we are communicating through the proper channels. We hope they will cooperate and join the investigation soon,” he added.



Also Read: DSP Sandipan Garg arrested after interrogation in Zubeen Garg death probe, total 5 arrested

Commenting on the arrest of DSP Sandipan Garg earlier on Wednesday, Gupta said, “I will only say that he has been arrested, and the investigation is going on. Beyond that, I cannot disclose anything much on the nature of his arrest.”

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had travelled to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival. A yacht was reportedly booked by a few office bearers of the Assam Association Singapore, who were present when Garg allegedly drowned.

The SIT, probing the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, has intensified its investigation and is expected to question more individuals linked to the association in the coming days.