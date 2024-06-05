Residents of Assam, particularly in Guwahati, were taken aback by a significant increase in petrol and diesel prices just twenty-four hours after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results.

The sudden hike in fuel prices, amidst the nation still digesting the election outcome, has sparked widespread concern. Petrol prices soared by Rs 1.02 per litre, while diesel prices jumped by Re 1.01, adding to the financial burden of consumers.

The timing of this surge, following closely on the heels of the elections, has raised eyebrows and fueled discontent among the public. Many residents expressed their dismay over the unexpected price hike, which has caught them off guard.

As of today, the price of petrol in Guwahati stands at Rs 97.19 per litre, a slight increase from yesterday's rate of Rs 96.17. Over the past ten days, petrol prices have fluctuated between Rs 96.13 and Rs 97.19.

Similarly, diesel prices in Guwahati have risen to Rs 89.42 per litre, showing a marginal uptick from yesterday's rate of Rs 88.41. Diesel prices have ranged between Rs 88.38 and Rs 89.42 over the past ten days.

The abrupt escalation in fuel costs has triggered strong reactions from the public, who are grappling with the economic challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. The unexpected price surge has further strained the finances of individuals and businesses alike, prompting calls for clarity on the reasons behind the increase.

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