Full emergency at Guwahati airport after Alliance air flight returns midway due to snag

A “full-scale emergency” was declared at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport on Wednesday after a Kolkata-bound Alliance Air flight was forced to return midway due to a technical snag, officials confirmed.

According to airport authorities, the GAU-CCU flight took off from Guwahati at 1.09 pm but was diverted back after the crew detected a technical issue. The emergency protocol was activated at 1.42 pm, mobilising fire, medical and ground response teams.

The flight landed safely at 2.27 pm, and the emergency status was withdrawn at 2.40 pm. All passengers and crew members were unharmed and were promptly assisted by airport staff.



Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi backs Gauhati HC’s rebuke on ‘extraordinary’ 3,000-bigha land allotment in Dima Hasao

“Passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staffers. While the airline coordinated alternative onward travel for the passengers, LGBI Airport’s terminal operations team remained on standby to provide all necessary support,” an airport spokesperson said.

Sources confirmed that there was no disruption to regular flight operations during the incident.