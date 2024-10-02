Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the enduring relevance of the Mahatma’s principles in today’s society while paying tribute to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary.

CM Sarma emphasized how Gandhi's revolutionary ideals and extraordinary foresight remain central to efforts aimed at fostering social welfare and public service.

"Mahatma Gandhi was not just a visionary but an extraordinary revolutionary whose thoughts continue to guide us in building a better society," said Sarma. He stressed that it is a collective responsibility to uphold Gandhi's ideals, particularly in the realm of public service, and that his teachings remain a source of inspiration for shaping a more just and compassionate world.

Also read: President Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 155th birth anniversary



Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Rajghat in New Delhi on Wednesday to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary. The leaders honored the legacy of the Father of the Nation, reflecting the nation’s collective reverence for his role in shaping India's history.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Manohar Lal, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also visited the iconic memorial to offer their homage. Prime Minister Modi, in a post on the social media platform X, expressed his deep respect for Gandhi's ideals, which continue to inspire the country. "On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony, and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen," he wrote.