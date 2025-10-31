Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought from Assam jail to Punjab in Batala murder case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has been brought to Punjab from Silchar Jail in Assam on a production warrant in connection with the murder of gangster Gurpreet Singh Gora, also known as Gora Bariar, an official said on Thursday.

Bhagwanpuria was produced before a Batala court and remanded to three days of police custody. He was brought to Punjab on Wednesday night amid tight security arrangements.

Gora Bariar was shot dead on May 26 at a petrol pump located along the Ghuman–Shri Hargobindpur road in Batala. Police have already arrested Nilson Masih, a close associate of Bhagwanpuria, for allegedly masterminding the murder at his behest. Investigators said Masih was accompanied by three others during the attack.

Bhagwanpuria had been lodged in Assam since March, following his detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He has been linked to several major criminal cases, including the 2022 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.



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