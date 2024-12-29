The Gauhati High Court set aside the disciplinary action taken by Tezpur Law College against a law student, following a protest at a freshmen event, and issued conditions for his apology and compensation.



On December 20, Justice Robin Phukan ordered that the student, identified as the petitioner, tender a written apology to the college principal and publish it in two widely circulated newspapers — one in English and the other in the local vernacular. Additionally, the student is required to pay a sum of Rs 10,000 to the Student Welfare Fund of Tezpur Law College, or if unavailable, to the District Legal Services Authority of Tezpur within a month.



The controversy began on August 31 when the petitioner, along with a group of students, reportedly disrupted a social event for freshmen by protesting on stage against the college authorities. The college issued a show-cause notice to the student on September 2, but after the student’s reply was deemed unsatisfactory, the Principal-in-Charge, on September 9, restricted the student’s attendance in the LLB 5th-semester classes.



The court's intervention raises questions about the balance between student activism and institutional discipline, with the ruling emphasizing a conciliatory approach through apology and financial restitution rather than more severe punitive measures.





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