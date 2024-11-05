The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to file an affidavit regarding its controversial decision to cut down several centuries-old trees along the historic Dighalipukhuri for the construction of a proposed flyover. The order follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by prominent journalist Mahesh Deka, activist Jayanta Gogoi, and journalist Chandan Borgohain.

During the hearing, a division bench led by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N Unni Krishnan Nair expressed the importance of the case, requesting the Assam Chief Secretary to submit the affidavit by November 11, 2024. The petitioners, represented by senior advocate Vikram Rajkhowa, urged the court to halt the government's plan to axe at least 27 trees that play a crucial role in the local ecosystem and heritage.

Advocate General Devajit Saikia countered the petitioners’ claims, stating that the trees had only been marked for potential felling and that there were various considerations still to be addressed before any final decision was made. "The issue has already died down, and if a notice is issued, a different kind of things will come out in the media," Saikia remarked.

In response, Chief Justice Bishnoi stated the necessity of addressing the public’s concerns and urged the Advocate General to clarify the government's position in the upcoming affidavit. “You clarify all these in an affidavit, and we will consider them,” he said. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 13, 2024, to further evaluate the matter.

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