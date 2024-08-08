Weeks after the death of three Hmar youths in Assam's Cachar, the Gauhati High Court has asked the families of the deceased to collect the bodies from the morgue.

It is to be mentioned here that the bodies have been preserved at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) mortuary since July 17.

The families had approached the court demanding that the post-mortem be conducted outside Assam, however, the state government submitted the autopsy report conducted at SMCH before the court.

"In the course of the submissions, the learned Senior counsel for the petitioners has submitted that he has received instructions on the Post Mortem Report, which is annexed to the affidavit-in-opposition filed by the respondent Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 and upon instructions he has submitted that the family members of the petitioners would have no objection to take custody of the dead bodies and to perform their last rights," states the order.



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"...any other family members of the 3 (three) deceased persons, whose dead bodies are lying in the morgue of SMCH, Silchar, shall be at liberty to satisfy the Chief Superintendent-Cum- Principal, SMCH, Silchar as to their identities and thereafter, take the dead bodies into their custody for performing their last rights," reads the order.

Further, in the event the family members of the deceased desired to take away the dead bodies outside the State of Assam by road, they would inform the Superintendent of Police, Cachar, who do the needful to enable the family members of the deceased to take away the dead bodies. Their logistic support shall be provided upto the nearest Airport or to the nearest border of the State of Assam.

As the prosecution did not object to the report, the court asked the families to collect the mortal remains from the SMCH morgue.

The bench also ordered the state to file an affidavit by 30.08.2024 and rejoinder, if any by the petitioners shall be filed atleast one day prior to the next date of listing.

The matter was posted for the next hearing on September 10.