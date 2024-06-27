The Gauhati High Court criticised the Assam Government and relevant departments for failing to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning waterlogging in Guwahati.

Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete noted that despite being given a specific time, no response had been filed.

The division bench of the Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete observed:

“As noticed on 03.06.2024, the petitioner has raised Gauhati High Court serious issue regarding water logging in the city of Guwahati, which persisted for a long time. It appears that the aforesaid Departments are not serious in solving the problem of water logging in the Guwahati city, as despite specific time granted to them, no response has been filed till date.”



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The court had earlier asked the state to update it within 10 days on measures taken to address waterlogging.

The court granted an additional opportunity for the departments to respond, subject to a cost of Rs 1,000 each to be paid to the Gauhati High Court Legal Services Authority.

“In the interest of justice, we grant one more opportunity to the aforesaid Departments to file their response to the Writ Petition, subject to the condition that each of the Department shall pay cost of Rs.1,000/- (Rupees one thousand) only, with the Gauhati High Court Legal Services Authority,” the Court said.