The Gauhati High Court on May 11 issued notice to the Assam Government and other concerned authorities over a Suo Motu PIL regarding the contamination and degradation of Bharalu river.

The High Court has enrolled the Suo Moto PIL based on letter sent by Pratap Chandra Das, a former student of Sonaram Higher Secondary School, Guwahati.

In his letter, Das emphasized that the Bharalu river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra river, has been severely polluted due to the disposal of hazardous waste materials into the river, posing a threat to society's health and hygiene.

Das also said that none of the civic bodies in charge of keeping Guwahati's city residents' health and hygiene have taken appropriate measures to stop the river's devastating and dangerous pollution.

The matter is again listed for hearing on May 18.



Also read : Assam: CBI conducts searches in Guwahati in connection with bribery case involving NCB officials