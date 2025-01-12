In a recent legal matter concerning the delimitation process for Gaon Panchayats in Assam, multiple writ petitions were filed alleging violations of the Assam Panchayat Act and its rules during the delimitation exercise.

The petitioners sought interim relief to halt the process and annul the final delimitation list. The Gauhati High Court heard arguments from both the petitioners and the state respondents, including the Advocate General and the State Election Commission.

In its ruling, the court clarified that its orders from December 17, 2024, applied only to the petitioners in nine specific writ petitions, and did not affect other pending cases. Recognizing the constitutional mandate to conduct Panchayat elections within the stipulated timeframe, the court also addressed new writ petitions that raised similar concerns.

The court acknowledged several new writ petitions filed during the hearing, noting that each would require individual consideration based on its merits. It subsequently scheduled WP(C) No. 48/2025 for further proceedings and issued notices to the concerned parties.

Despite ongoing legal challenges and disputes over the delimitation process, the court's decision allows the Panchayat election process in Assam to move forward as planned.





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