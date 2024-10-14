Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has reported a surge in accident cases over the past 48 hours, coinciding with the peak days of Puja festivities. GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sharma disclosed that a total of 120 individuals were admitted following various accidents that occurred across the city during Navami and Dashami.

Breaking down the cases, Dr. Sharma detailed that 59 of these accidents took place within Guwahati itself, while the remaining 61 were from outside the city limits. The injured included 112 men and 8 women, with the majority being from the 20-40 age group, accounting for 81 of the cases. "The age group between 20 and 40 years has seen the highest number of accidents, indicating a concerning trend during the festive season," he noted.

As of now, 24 individuals are still undergoing treatment at GMCH for various injuries sustained during the accidents. Fortunately, there were no reports of any severe or critical injuries. However, a tragic incident was noted, where one person was brought dead to the hospital following an accident. The exact cause of death is pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

Dr. Sharma emphasized the need for caution during such festivities, as the recent spike in accidents highlights the potential risks associated with heavy traffic and revelry on the roads.



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