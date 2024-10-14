Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday reiterated the government's commitment to combating the drug menace in the state.

During a meeting with officials from the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, the Chief Minister praised the relentless efforts of the department and various NGOs in their ongoing battle against drugs and liquor.

"From the beginning of our government, we have been firmly dedicated to fighting the menace of drugs. We are doing a good job, but still have a long way to go. So, it is important that all agencies coordinate to eradicate the drug menace," Lalduhoma stated.

The meeting also focused on discussing ways to strengthen the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act, 2019, and the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Rules, 2022.

Excise Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, along with the Secretary, Commissioner, and other officials, were present at the meeting.



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