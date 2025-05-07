Congress leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over fresh allegations involving his wife, Elizabeth Colburn.

Sarma had claimed that Colburn had "good relations" with the Pakistan Army and had made 19 trips between India and Pakistan, allegedly accompanied by Pakistani military officials.

At a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma alleged that Colburn had worked in Pakistan, later shifted to Delhi for NGO work, but continued receiving her salary from Pakistan. He also claimed that Gogoi had visited Pakistan “in personal and not official capacity,” staying there for 15 days, while Colburn returned after seven days.



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Responding sharply, Gogoi accused the BJP IT cell and Sarma of indulging in "petty politics" at a time when the country is united in its stand against Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam attack. “We want the government to take strong measures against Pakistan and extract a heavy price,” Gogoi said.

The Congress dismissed Sarma’s remarks as baseless, defending Gogoi as an “honest leader” confronting what it called a “police state.” The ongoing political feud between the two leaders has increasingly turned personal, spilling over onto social media and now into the national spotlight.