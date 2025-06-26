Gaurav Gogoi alleges voter list tampering, says Congress racing against time to defeat BJP

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday raised serious concerns over the impartiality of the voter list in the state, alleging that the BJP-led government has tampered with it to manipulate democratic processes.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati, Gogoi said, “The voter list is the main weapon in a democracy. But today, we are witnessing an undeclared emergency where neither the Election Commission nor the voter list remains neutral.”

He claimed several instances where voters who cast their ballots during the Lok Sabha elections were unable to find their names in the same polling booths during Assembly bypolls or panchayat elections. “This is clear tampering by the government,” he said.



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Gogoi, who completed one month as state party president, said the Congress is racing against time to oust the BJP from power before the next Assembly election. “Time is our enemy. We have very little of it, and while we’re working swiftly, we must also be cautious to avoid mistakes,” he said.

Flanked by Congress working presidents, the Leader of Opposition, and the party’s election publicity committee head, Gogoi claimed that the ruling BJP is already feeling the heat. “The way the government is attacking the media for exposing corruption shows that our work is resonating with the people,” he said.

He emphasised that the Congress is not operating with a president-centric model and has deployed 88 observers across the state to gather grassroots feedback and strengthen the organisation.

Outlining key issues for the party’s campaign, Gogoi listed floods, corruption, the ‘syndicate raj’, and the need for a caste census to ensure fair distribution of resources to SC, ST, and OBC communities. He asserted that the Congress will contest all 126 Assembly seats with the goal of increasing its vote share and winning decisively.