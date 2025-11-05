Gaurav Gogoi backs Rahul Gandhi, calls for national movement to reform Election Commission

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has come out in strong support of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of large-scale voter list fraud in Haryana.

In a post on X, Gogoi said Gandhi was fighting for a “free and fair election in India” and exposing what he called “a cover-up by people heading the Election Commission.”

“The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ji is fighting for a free and fair election in India. He has continued to show the scale of the fraud in the voter lists and the cover-up by the people heading the Election Commission,” Gogoi wrote.



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Taking aim at the central government, Gogoi added that those responsible for ensuring fair polls were “appointed by the Prime Minister of India.” He urged citizens across the country to unite for electoral reforms, saying, “There has to be a national movement for reform of the Election Commission. This has to be a clarion call by all the people.”

Gogoi’s remarks come after Rahul Gandhi alleged that around 25 lakh fake voters existed in Haryana’s electoral rolls, claiming that “one in every eight voters” was bogus and that a centralised operation was being run to manipulate elections.