Gaurav Gogoi demands rectification of ‘distorted’ Ahom history in NCERT textbook

Jorhat MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has urged the Centre to urgently correct what he termed “significant historical inaccuracies” in the revised NCERT Class 8 history textbook relating to the Ahom dynasty of Assam.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Gogoi cited factual errors and oversimplifications in the chapter “Tribes, Nomads and Settled Communities,” which he said risk distorting students’ understanding of Assam’s history.



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Among the points raised were the misrepresentation of the Ahoms’ origins, erroneous characterisation of the Paik system, misinterpretation of the 1663 Treaty of Ghilajharighat, oversimplification of socio-political integration, and omissions of key cultural and administrative contributions.

Gogoi stressed that such inaccuracies undermine the Ahoms’ historical legacy and perpetuate misconceptions about Assam’s cultural heritage. He called for immediate review of the chapter with subject experts from Assam and the inclusion of balanced, authentic historical facts in the national curriculum.