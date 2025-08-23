Gaurav Gogoi demands suspension of toll collection until highways are repaired

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has written to Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari, urging the suspension of toll collection on state highways until proper repairs are carried out.

Gogoi, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed concern over growing public resentment against toll charges on highways that are in a “deplorable condition.” In his letter, made public on Saturday, he pointed out that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) continues to collect tolls on key stretches of NH-27 and NH-37, despite roads being riddled with deep potholes, uneven surfaces, and frequent waterlogging.

“These conditions endanger lives, damage vehicles, and cause severe travel delays. Of particular concern are toll plazas between Sonapur-Raha (NH-27/NH-37) and Baihata Chariali (Madanpur)-Nalbari (Galla toll plaza), where several accidents and prolonged travel times have been reported,” Gogoi noted.



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Highlighting public discontent, he said demonstrations have occurred against both existing and upcoming toll plazas, as citizens protest rising toll charges amid floods, unemployment, and inflation. Truckers and transporters, he added, are facing unsustainable costs, which in turn push up prices of essential commodities and burden households.

Gogoi cited a recent Supreme Court judgment on NH-544 in Kerala, which ruled that citizens cannot be compelled to pay tolls on roads riddled with gutters and potholes. The verdict emphasised that toll collection is contingent upon providing safe and regulated access, and failure to maintain roads undermines the legitimacy of the toll regime.

“Previously, I had raised similar concerns regarding NH-37, but unfortunately, the situation on NH-27 and NH-37 has only worsened and now requires urgent intervention,” he added.

Gogoi urged Gadkari to direct the NHAI to suspend toll collection at the identified plazas until the highways are repaired and certified motorable, and to conduct a comprehensive audit of all toll plazas in Assam to ensure compliance with maintenance standards.