Gaurav Gogoi flags “deep institutional crisis” at Tezpur University, writes to PM Modi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised serious concerns over a “deep institutional crisis” unfolding at Tezpur University and has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention to restore the institution’s academic integrity and administrative accountability.

In his detailed representation, Gogoi described the situation as alarming, noting that a university established under the historic Assam Accord to uphold the educational aspirations of the state is now grappling with severe administrative, academic and financial distress.

Gogoi’s letter cites widespread allegations of financial irregularities, misuse of public funds, frequent administrative lapses and the absence of transparent governance within the institution. He noted a sustained decline in Tezpur University’s NIRF rankings, large-scale faculty vacancies, stalled recruitment processes and growing dissatisfaction among students, scholars and staff. According to him, these issues collectively point to an erosion of the institution’s standards and a visible deterioration in its academic environment.



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The Congress MP also highlighted a recent controversy that has deepened the campus unrest. Following the death of Assam’s celebrated cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Vice Chancellor’s remarks and the university administration’s failure to observe the state’s mourning period triggered widespread outrage among students and the public. The issue escalated to the extent that the Sonitpur district administration ordered a magisterial inquiry, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the growing distrust between the campus community and the university leadership.

Gogoi further referenced allegations made by the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association, which has flagged a series of institutional failures, including the prolonged absence of the Vice Chancellor from campus without officially delegating authority, irregularities in appointments and extensions in violation of the University Act, non-transparent procurement processes, poor quality of new infrastructure and lack of timely academic decision-making. He cautioned that these patterns represent systemic failure, not isolated incidents.

Stating that the deterioration of Tezpur University compromises its founding vision and undermines the aspirations of Assam’s youth, Gogoi urged the Prime Minister to initiate appropriate corrective measures, including a comprehensive review of the university’s functioning. He stressed that restoring transparency, strengthening institutional mechanisms and addressing administrative inconsistencies are essential to safeguard the reputation of one of Northeast India’s most prestigious central universities.