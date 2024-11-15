Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on November 15 slammed the proposal by Assam and Meghalaya to consider seaplanes as a means to boost connectivity, terming it an unnecessary and misguided move. According to Gogoi, this initiative is "putting the cart before the horse" as it overlooks the more pressing need to address existing air and rail connectivity issues in regions like Jorhat and Tezpur.

Gogoi highlighted the severe infrastructure gaps in the state, pointing out that air and rail networks in these crucial towns remain underdeveloped, and citizens continue to face daily challenges with travel connectivity. He criticized the move as an "egregious waste of public funds," and said that the resources would be better spent addressing these more urgent infrastructure needs.

Gogoi drew attention to the failed seaplane service model in Gujarat, where an estimated Rs 13 crores were spent in 2020 on a much-hyped project that was ultimately abandoned before its launch. He said that the region should learn from such failures and instead focus on building reliable transport systems that would provide long-term benefits to the people.

"Before jumping to fancy solutions like seaplanes, it’s imperative that we address the basic transportation infrastructure that is still lacking in many parts of Assam," Gogoi said.

For the first time in Assam and Meghalaya, a seaplane successfully landed in both northeastern states, showcasing the potential for seaplane travel in these regions. In Assam, the seaplane made a landing at Pandu Port in Guwahati on Friday after taking off from Borjhar. Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Mayor Mrigen Sarania were seen experiencing the ride on the plane.

6 months to a year to operate the seaplane in the state. We will try our best to begin its operation as soon as possible.” He also said, “I believe the operation of seaplanes in the region will boost connectivity across the state.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a seaplane landed in the Umiam Lake in Meghalaya, where a demonstration was held to explore the feasibility of seaplanes in the state's difficult terrain. The demonstration was organized by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Meghalaya Transport Department. Dignitaries including Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma were present at the event.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma pointed out that seaplanes require a water body about 200 metres long and 5 metres deep for landing and takeoff. He added that the state’s ample rainfall could be harnessed to create suitable water bodies for seaplane operations. Additionally, Sangma estimated that a sum of Rs 15 lakh would be required to build the necessary infrastructure, making the project an affordable option for the landlocked state.

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