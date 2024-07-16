Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the Assam BJP government for focusing on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) instead of addressing significant local issues.

Gogoi pointed out that many residents in Assam lack Aadhaar cards, preventing them from accessing ration supplies. He also highlighted that numerous Bengali Hindus are excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.

"In Assam, people don't have Aadhaar card, because of which they are unable to get ration", said Gaurav Gogoi. "Many Bengali Hindus are not in NRC (list). Instead of solving their problems, the ruling state government of BJP wants to implement CAA. Himanta Biswa Sarma says that only 8-9 people have applied (for citizenship under CAA in Assam). He has ended the Assam Accord for just 8-9 people", added Gogoi.

Also read: Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of justifying political assassinations, recalls RSS 'celebrations' on Mahatma Gandhi's death

Earlier, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, on July 16, strongly criticised BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya for his comments on political assassinations. The controversy arose during an India Today discussion about the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump.

During the programme, Malviya stated, "Before the Congress claims that their own leaders got assassinated, I want to remind them that they were assassinated for the political decisions that they took." This comment sparked an immediate backlash from opposition leaders.

Gogoi, responding to the video on social media, called Malviya a "Godse bhakt" and accused him of justifying the assassinations of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi. The Congress MP also criticised the news anchor for remaining silent during Malviya's remarks.