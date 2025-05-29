Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has come down heavily on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the decision to distribute arms to civilians in border regions, calling it a “dangerous step backwards towards lawlessness and jungle raj.”

In a strongly worded statement, Gogoi condemned the move, saying, “The people of Assam deserve jobs, affordable healthcare, quality education — not guns.”

He alleged that instead of empowering the police and border forces, the government is intent on arming BJP-RSS sympathisers and local criminal elements, which, he warned, could spark gang violence and vendetta crimes.



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Gogoi cautioned that local businessmen and traders could face harassment, and that the decision reflects “not public concern, but electoral concerns.”

Demanding an immediate reversal of the policy, the MP urged the Chief Minister to “focus on restoring public trust through responsible leadership.”